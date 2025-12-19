San Francisco's historic Curran Theatre being acquired by Giants baseball team

As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the upcoming season, the team has made an acquisition beyond baseball, purchasing the historic Curran Theatre near Union Square.

On Thursday, the team announced they have bought the performing arts venue from Carole Shorenstein Hays in a private transaction. Shorenstein Hays has owned the theater since 2010.

"It was essential to me that its next stewards would ensure it remains a vibrant home for artists and audiences alike. I am so pleased that the Giants have stepped up to the plate," Shorenstein Hays said in a statement from the team.

"Acquiring the Curran expands our commitment to San Francisco and reinforces our core belief that sports, arts and culture are essential to San Francisco's identity, economy and resurgence," said team president Larry Baer. "We intend to honor the Curran's storied past steeped in Broadway shows and musicals and continue to build and expand the offerings of live performances reflective of our city's culture, inclusive of music, comedy and family entertainment."

Mayor Daniel Lurie lauded the purchase, calling it an "unprecedented commitment" by the baseball franchise to the city's cultural life.

"It sends a powerful signal of confidence in downtown and Union Square and the essential role the arts and entertainment play in driving our city forward," Lurie said.

Located at 445 Geary Street in the city's Theater District, The Curran opened in 1922. Under Shorenstein Hays' ownership, the theater underwent a major renovation and restructuring, reopening in 2016.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

The team said Broadway SF will continue to operate the Curran, with the existing agreement with Broadway SF and the Ambassador Theater Group not being impacted.