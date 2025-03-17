San Francisco hosts free St. Patrick's Day block party on Front Street

The Downtown SF Partnership brings its latest free block party to the Front Street entertainment zone to celebrate St. Patrick's Day starting early Monday afternoon.

The Irish holiday festivities will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Front Street between California and Sacramento. Visitors can indulge in classic Irish culinary fare like corned beef, bangers and shepherd's pie, drink green beer and Guinness, and enjoy live performances from local music acts.

Among the scheduled performers on Monday are Irish fusion band Cali Celtic, punk cover band Playground Hooligans who are appearing with special guest Uriah Duffy (Whitesnake, Points North, Fantastic Negrito) on bass, bagpiper Hal Wilkes, the Murphy Irish Dancers, guitarist Eamonn Flynn and fiddle player Darcy Nooman.

Establishments on the designated bar on Front Street including Harrington's Bar & Grill, Schroeder's, the Royal Exchange as well as nearby spots the Irish Times and Patriot House will be offering specials throughout the day. More information on the St. Patrick's Day party can be found at the Downtown SF Partnership website.

California Senate Bill 76, which went into effect in January of 2024, allows cities and counties to authorize consumption of alcoholic beverages on public streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way during special events. The block of Front St. where the party is taking place was the first established entertainment zone in the city last year.

The entertainment zone's first event in September, Oktoberfest on Front, drew an estimated 10,000 attendees to the stretch of Front St. between California and Sacramento. According to San Francisco officials, participating businesses reported a 1,500% increase in sales for the day. The Halloween-themed "Nightmare on Front Street" festivities followed at the end of October.

Those events were also hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership (DSFP) as part of their ongoing efforts to help revitalize the area and energize local businesses.