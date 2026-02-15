Thousands celebrate the Year of the Horse at San Francisco's Flower Market Fair

Thousands came out to San Francisco's Chinatown Saturday for the Flower Market Fair to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

The Flower Fair marks a tradition of buying fresh flowers, fruits, candies, and brand-new decorations for the home to begin the new year. San Francisco's Chinatown is the oldest Chinatown in North America and one of the largest outside of Asia.

Several cultural groups took to the stage in Chinatown with special performances to honor their Chinese heritage.

Leung's White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance Association also performed at the Flower Market Fair.

Founded in 1971 by the Leung brothers — Kuen Leung, Kwan Leung, and Allen Leung — the organization is committed to coaching and carrying forward the traditions of traditional Chinese Kung Fu and Lion Dance.

At Leung's White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance Association studio in San Francisco's Chinatown, Karina Kwok is getting ready for a special Lunar New Year performance. As a second-generation Chinese American, born and raised in San Francisco, Kwok is proud to represent her culture and connect to her roots.

"With all the discipline that is needed, there's a Cantonese saying which refers to one minute on stage is equal to 10 years of practice off stage," said Kwok.

Kwok has dedicated four years to this team, which she calls her second family, learning and showcasing the ancient art of lion dancing. She is also part of the first-ever all-female lion dance team to compete nationally.

While children in Chinatown played with the lions, Kwok talked about her love for lion dancing and her community.

"This is exactly why I love lion dancing because you can see all the reactions of the little kids and the elderly when you play with them, and this is exactly why I love what I do," said Kwok.

Lunar New Year is Tuesday, Feb. 17. The Chinese New Year parade will take place in San Francisco on Saturday, March 7, as the grand finale to end Lunar New Year celebrations.