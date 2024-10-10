Security duty during Fleet Week brings out law enforcement volunteers; "This is our Super Bowl"

With thousands of military men and women in San Francisco for Fleet Week, security concerns have heightened law enforcement preparations along the waterfront.

Tens of thousands of spectators will be along the San Francisco Bay shore and on the water as the popular Parade of Ships and Blue Angels air shows get underway.

SF Bay security zones during Fleet Week KPIX

Local volunteers from the law enforcement community are an integral part of enforcing safety measures on the Bay. Retired San Mateo Sheriff Sergeant John Gonzalez practiced full-throttle, tight turns with his patrol boat, a maneuver he would use to approach any vessel that poses a threat to any Navy ships.

"It seems reckless, but it's 100% training," said Gonzalez.

Protecting ships like the USS Tripoli is paramount. The U.S. Coast Guard is the lead authority, but dozens of local agencies like the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo Sheriff's Office also play a key role in enforcing various on-water security zones.

"If the citizen doesn't turn away, we know there's a threat because anybody in their right mind is going to back off," said Gonzalez.

Disaster response exercises are part of Fleet Week to prepare for the unexpected, such as what happened on October 12, 2000. Two suicide pilots of a small boat pulled up alongside the USS Cole en route to the Persian Gulf and detonated their explosives, killing 17 sailors.

With jets roaring above the bay, enforcing on-water security zones where no recreational boaters are allowed is one of the main responsibilities for local agencies. That security zone has to be clear, in the event of a disaster in the air, and impact below it.

"That forms a one-mile by a half-a-mile rectangular box," said Michael Smyser, another retired sergeant who now gives his time to be a part of the all-voluntary San Mateo Sheriff's marine unit.

"We clear the box so they don't have to worry about, 'Am I going to take out some civilians,' or anything like that," said Gonzalez.

During the rest of the year, Gonzalez and Smyser serve as volunteers for the marine unit rescuing stranded kayakers, surfers, and others.

"Most of the responsibilities mainly comprise of search and rescue missions," said Smyser.

Both retired sergeants are putting in more volunteer hours on the water. This week has been circled on the calendar for some time.

"For the marine units, this is our Super Bowl," said Smyser.

Marine patrol officers often go unnoticed. That's okay with them, as long as those watching and participating during Fleet Week are safe.

