San Francisco cracks down on where robotaxis can go during Fleet Week

People traveling into San Francisco's northern waterfront during Fleet Week may have their trip cut short if they're in a robotaxi, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.

Robotaxis, such as Waymo, will not be able to enter the area as geofencing will be in effect Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traditional rideshare services such as Uber, Lyft and taxis will be able to provide service without boundary restrictions.

According to the SFMTA, the service area restriction was put into effect "to help avoid traffic congestion and maintain pedestrian safety near the waterfront."

Robotaxi service area boundaries

The following designated boundaries will be in effect for pick-ups and drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the SFMTA said.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Northern boundaries

Marina Boulevard

Fort Mason

Aquatic Park

Fisherman's Wharf

Western boundary

Lyon between Marina and Lombard

Southern boundaries

Lombard between Lyon and Leavenworth

North Point between Leavenworth and The Embarcadero

Eastern boundary

The Embarcadero between Bay and Fisherman's Wharf

No autonomous vehicle rideshare service will be available anywhere in The Presidio, and additional geofenced locations include Van Ness between Lombard and Broadway, Bay between Leavenworth and The Embarcadero, and The Embarcadero between Bay and Broadway.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Waymo for comment.

Robotaxi disruptions

Autonomous vehicle companies have come under increased scrutiny due to vehicle behavior during the Fourth of July Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show and the unplanned city-wide power outage in 2025.

"Out on the streets right now are hundreds of vehicles moving about the city like Cinderella's magical carriages," said Supervisor Bilal Mahmood when Waymo execs testified at City Hall in March. "But just like in the fairy tale, we can now see that those carriages can turn into pumpkins at the drop of a hat."

City officials said they were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Waymo that December night in 2025 but finally made contact after Mayor Daniel Lurie called personally.

"I want to be very clear that Waymo takes full responsibility for the communication gaps that occurred that evening," said project manager Sam Cooper at the meeting. "Specifically, we acknowledge the difficulty the Department of Emergency Management and other agencies experienced in reaching us."

In July, Mayor Daniel Lurie called on state transportation officials to tighten regulations on self-driving vehicles and cited the two events.

According to city officials and transportation advocates, after the fireworks show July 4th, several robotaxis stalled in travel lanes. Muni shuttle buses came to a standstill in the same congestion, and some vehicles reportedly ran out of battery power. Tow trucks also took hours, city officials said, to reach the disabled vehicles due to the very same traffic congestion.