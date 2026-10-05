Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2026

Fleet Week in San Francisco is underway with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the San Francisco Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels fly over the Golden Gate Bridge. US Navy/Fleet Week

Since 1981, San Francisco Fleet Week has honored the contributions of the men and women who serve in the U.S. Military, becoming an integral part of the city's local culture and economy, and California's largest annual civic event. The event unites military and civilian communities in a series of public events, including ship tours, community concerts, public safety and military response exhibits, and STEM education activities.

San Francisco Fleet Week is anchored by two signature events: the Fleet Week Air Show presented by United, and Fleet Fest at Fisherman's Wharf. The air show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and is the only air show in the U.S. featuring a fully choreographed commercial airline performance - a United Airlines Boeing 777.

Fleet Fest, located in front of the Sky Star Wheel, will feature live music, local food vendors, and a variety of entertainment for all ages. The event also offers public ship tours and interactive exhibits focused on military readiness, STEM education, and community-based emergency response. Exhibitors include first responder agencies and non-governmental organizations that showcase new technologies, offer recruitment opportunities, and demonstrate local preparedness and disaster response capabilities.

CBS News Bay Area will highlight Fleet Week events as well as stories about those serving in the military all this week, with live coverage of both the Parade of Ships Friday morning at 11 a.m. and the Friday afternoon Blue Angels airshow at 3 p.m.

San Francisco Fleet Week - official website

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For members of the public, there is a host of activities and family-friendly attractions to enjoy during the week, including live music from military bands, ship tours, and the Fleet Fest at Fisherman's Wharf this weekend. The week also features practice runs by the Blue Angels as the squad thunders over downtown San Francisco, the waterfront, and East Bay communities.

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