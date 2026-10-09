How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week 2026 Air Show

The Fleet Week Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the signature event of the 2026 San Francisco Fleet Week, was set to begin on Friday afternoon.

Friday's airshow marks the return of the Blue Angels to the lineup of participating teams and planes flying and performing along the San Francisco Bay waterfront. Last year, a government shutdown meant no U.S. military participation in Fleet Week festivities, but the event and the air show went on featuring international fleets and an appearance by the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds precision flying team.

This weekend's airshow is also the only one in the U.S. to feature a commercial airliner, a United Airlines 777, performing a choreographed aerial demonstration.

Among those performing at the Fleet Week Air Show this weekend will be the Northern California-based Patriots Jet Team, a civilian-owned team featuring former Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the Air Force Heritage Flight team, and other featured teams and aircraft.

View the 2026 Air Show Lineup | Schedule

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the Golden Gate Bridge during Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, California on October 13, 2024. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

How to watch the 2026 San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

CBS News Bay Area is providing live coverage of Friday's San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show