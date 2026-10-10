San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf hosts Fleet Fest for the first time

The annual Fleet Week celebration took over San Francisco, bringing throngs of people to view the Blue Angels and other precision aerial flight teams. But new this year at Fisherman's Wharf was Fleet Fest, an on-the-ground festival that may be just what the doctor ordered for the struggling tourist destination.

The crowds streamed into the San Francisco waterfront area, heading to Fleet Fest, the all-weekend celebration that in past years has drawn thousands of visitors to the area. But Barbara Fitzharris, with the Fleet Week Association, said it's been a while since it's had a chance to be successful.

"It started out in 2017, and then, after COVID, it kind of went away," she said. "And now we're trying to revive it again."

Last year was dampened by the federal government shutdown, so hopes were high as they presented an expanded program along the waterfront, centered at the SkyStar Ferris wheel.

"We have an activation at Pier 27 which has a lot of the military displays, so that's going on down there. And we also have the first responders," said Fitzharris. "And then here (at Fisherman's Wharf) you see more vendors, recruiting, and more. And you've got the bands all coming here to play."

It's a departure from years past when all the Fleet Week activities were centered at the Marina Green. So, bringing Fleet Fest to the wharf was a bit of a leap of faith.

"It's actually kind of fun for us because it's more contained," Fitzharris said. "So, usually at the Marina Green, people go for the air show, and oh, by the way, there's a display. Now, they're coming here for us, and oh, by the way, there's an air show going on."

Don McFarland has worked at the wharf for 42 years. The familiar tourist area had fallen on hard times, and recently there have been efforts to bring some more life back to it. But the owner of Sabella and LaTorre restaurant was all smiles on Saturday as crowds lined up to buy crab from his sidewalk vendors.

"I felt like, in July, we turned the corner from COVID," he said. "We had our best Fourth of July, with record numbers. The Port has actually helped us get things cleaned up, down here."

That included the demolition of Alioto's and creation of a new outdoor plaza which, on Saturday, served as a comfortable viewing area as aircraft roared overhead.

"I was a little skeptical of the park," said McFarland, "but after I saw the fence go down and people enjoying the view, I started to believe the vision of the park and see people sitting and enjoying themselves. So, it's all working out."

One of the people enjoying themselves was Theresa Ruis. She lives in Modesto but said the Fleet Fest brought her to visit the City as a tourist for the first time in her life.

"So, for today, we've just been walking around and sightseeing," she said, while enjoying her crab sandwich. "I've lived here in California all my life, and this is the first time exploring San Francisco. So, it's beautiful. I love it."

There was some question about whether the wharf's tourist area would be too confined to handle the crowds, but Ruben Arce said, just the opposite was true.

"The layout is beautiful. I loved how they opened the street right here," he said. "You've got people able to walk down; you can walk around with your food, rather than be stuck on the sidewalk. Because before it's been on the sidewalk and it was too crowded, you know? Here, it's open. It's nice. Everybody having a great time. That's the best thing."

People may have come for the air shows, but now they had a reason to visit the wharf. Which may be just the shot in the arm it needed.