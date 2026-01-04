San Francisco firefighters rescue occupants from burning vehicle

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews rescued the occupants of a vehicle that caught fire after a crash on Sunday.

Around 10 a.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a crash at Brotherhood Way and Junipero Serra Boulevard.

The crash resulted in a vehicle catching fire, with people possibly trapped inside. San Francisco Fire said crews quickly rescued the occupants, and they were checked for injuries.

One of them was then taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.