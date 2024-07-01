Watch CBS News
Fire in San Francisco Tenderloin District kills resident

A person died due to a residential blaze early Monday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to fire officials.

Around 5:45 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said a one-alarm fire in the area of Leavenworth and Geary streets left an occupant in critical condition.

Nearly an hour later, fire officials revealed that the victim passed away due to the severity of the injuries.

"Law enforcement and fire investigators remain on scene to determine a cause of this fire," the fire department said.

