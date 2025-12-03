Watch CBS News
San Francisco fire crews respond to deadly house fire in Excelsior District

San Francisco fire crews said a person who was found inside a house fire on Wednesday died at the scene.

Just after 2 p.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of London Street in the Excelsior District.

When crews arrived, they went inside the two-story, single-family home to put out the flames and conduct rescue operations.

One person was found inside the home, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews extinguished the fire by 2:26 p.m., and the fire department said it and the police department would be investigating as there was a death.

The fire department said it is currently unclear if anyone was displaced due to the fire. 

