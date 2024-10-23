Fire at San Francisco Buddhist temple residence displaces 15, injures firefighter

A fire at a Buddhist temple resdence in San Francisco's Mission District displaced 15 occupants and injured a firefighter on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the San Francisco Fire Department said a two-alarm fire hit the home next to the Hua Zang Si temple at the 3100 block of 22nd Street. Shortly before 11 p.m., officials said the blaze was contained.

As crews extinguished the fire, a firefighter reportedly suffered a minor injury.

The 2nd alarm fire on the 3100 block of 22nd St. has been extinguished and turned over to the responsible party. This was the residence of the Buddhist temple next door. 3 cats and 1 dog were rescued between 2 buildings. 15 are displaced with 4 needing the American Red Cross. 1… pic.twitter.com/YPzY9BgfOL — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 23, 2024



The fire department said three cats and a dog were among those rescued from the blaze.

The American Red Cross came to aid the displaced occupants, according to the fire department.