San Francisco Elections Dept. kicks off 'I Voted!' sticker design contest ahead of 2024 polls

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Department of Elections is inviting city residents to design an "I Voted!" sticker as the city kicks off a contest in a bid to get more people engaged in the 2024 presidential elections, city officials announced this week.

San Francisco residents 18 and older may submit their designs beginning Aug. 21 until Sept. 22. Participants must read and comply with the official contest rules, which are available at sfelections.org or by contacting the department at 415-554-4375 or at sticker.contest@sfgov.org.

After evaluating submissions, a five-member panel will nominate nine finalists. Then, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 17, city residents can select their favorite sticker design from among the finalists or choose to keep the current design.

"By hosting this contest, we hope to draw attention to elections and remind everyone to prepare for the presidential election cycle," San Francisco Department of Elections Director John Arntz said in a statement Thursday. "I encourage anyone interested to spread the word, to submit a design, or to help choose the winner."

The department will announce the winner in a ceremony outside Room 48 in City Hall on Oct. 26.

The winning "I Voted!" sticker will be issued to all local voters in the 2024 elections, and the top designer will receive $1,000. Second-place will receive $500 and third-place will receive $300.

In 2024, the department plans to host the "Future Voter" sticker contest that will be open to local K-12 students.