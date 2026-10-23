San Francisco mayor declares local emergency to prepare for El Niño storm effects

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has declared a local emergency to help speed up the city's preparedness for El Niño storm conditions this winter.

Lurie was set to announce the emergency declaration on Friday, joining other Bay Area counties in declaring local emergencies to prepare for severe storms, flooding, and the continuity of essential services.

The declaration suspends certain contracting requirements to allow for city departments to secure goods and services needed for storm preparations.

"Today, I am declaring a local emergency to ensure San Francisco is ready for the severe storms, flooding, and high tides that El Niño could bring this winter," said Lurie in a prepared statement. "We are acting now to make sure our departments have the resources they need to protect San Franciscans quickly throughout the season. We will continue preparing across city departments, and I'm asking every San Franciscan to do their part so we can keep our communities safe—because the time to prepare for a major storm is before it arrives."

The declaration streamlines the procurement and contract awarding processes allowing city departments to quickly obtain items such as flood barriers, pumps, and generators to protect infrastructure and keep essential services running. The city will also be stocking up opn first-aid and shelter supplies and portable restrooms for residents and frontline workers during severe weather.

In addition, the declaration organizes city government under the Incident Command System, directs all departments to cooperate with requests from the city's Emergency Operations Center, and allows the mayor to reallocate funds within and between departments as needed to meet the emergency.