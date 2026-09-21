California declares state of emergency ahead of potentially historic El Niño

California is under a statewide emergency declaration as Gov. Gavin Newsom moves to speed up preparations for a powerful El Niño expected to strengthen heading into winter.

Newsom issued the declaration Monday to help state agencies move faster on storm preparations, from staging equipment to protecting infrastructure.

"We are preparing for this El Niño early because every Californian deserves to be safe in their home, connected to their community, and protected when severe weather comes," Newsom said in a statement.

The order directs the Department of Water Resources to stage flood-fighting supplies such as sandbags and pumps, while Caltrans prepares traffic-control and snow-removal equipment along vulnerable highways. The California National Guard could also be called in to support emergency response.

It also speeds up permits and contracts for storm-protection work as forecasters watch an unusually strong El Niño develop in the Pacific.

NOAA says there is a greater than 90% chance El Niño becomes very strong this winter and a 75% chance it reaches historic strength. Even then, that would not guarantee record rain or snow in California, though seasonal models are leaning toward a wetter-than-normal winter.

California is already seeing some effects tied to the warming Pacific.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Kelvin waves, pulses of warmer water that can raise coastal sea levels, have already contributed to flooding and erosion in Southern California. Another is expected later this fall and could worsen flooding during storms or high tides.

El Niño is also having effects far from California, with forecasters saying it has helped suppress Atlantic hurricane activity by increasing wind shear over the basin.

Monday's order directs Cal OES to coordinate preparations with local governments and expand public information about flooding, evacuation readiness, power outages and other severe-weather risks.

Newsom also issued separate emergency proclamations Monday for earlier storm damage in Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Mendocino and Santa Barbara counties, along with a major sewage spill in Lake County.

Those orders are focused on ongoing recovery in the affected communities and are separate from the statewide El Niño declaration.