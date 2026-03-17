Woman injured in e-scooter hit-and-run on San Francisco's Market Street

Authorities are searching for the rider of an electric scooter after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in San Francisco Monday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., San Francisco police were called to the area near 4th and Market streets following reports of a collision between a scooter and a pedestrian. Officers arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian, who was being treated by paramedics.

Police said Tuesday that the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rider fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not provide a description of the rider or the scooter involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.