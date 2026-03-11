San Francisco supervisor unveils "dumb laws" contest to identify unnecessary, outdated city rules, regulations

A San Francisco supervisor is launching a "dumb laws" contest and is asking residents to help root out unnecessary, burdensome, or outdated city laws and regulations.

Supervisor Alan Wong is scheduled to host a media roundtable on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at City Hall to unveil the contest, inviting community members and small businesses to share examples of city laws or permit requirements that no longer make sense or create unnecessary barriers.

The submissions are expected to help inform future policy discussions or legislative efforts to update San Francisco's municipal code.

Watch the "Dumb Laws" contest announcement live in the player above at 11 a.m. Wednesday.