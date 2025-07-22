Watch CBS News
Man drowns at Aquatic Park in San Francisco, officials say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
/ CBS San Francisco

A man has died after drowning off Aquatic Park in San Francisco Monday evening, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a person in the water calling for help. Rescue swimmers with the Fire Department went in to search the last known location of the victim.

About a half hour later, the victim was found by Heavy Rescue 2 scuba divers, firefighters said. The man was taken to shore.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release the man's name.

