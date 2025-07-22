Man drowns at Aquatic Park in San Francisco, officials say

A man has died after drowning off Aquatic Park in San Francisco Monday evening, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a person in the water calling for help. Rescue swimmers with the Fire Department went in to search the last known location of the victim.

Shortly before 8:00 PM a 911 call was received by the SFFD for a person calling for help in the water at Aquatic Park. SFFD rescue swimmers deployed into the water to search the last known location of the victim. After 30 minutes of searching the victim was… pic.twitter.com/79CRqryNIm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 22, 2025

About a half hour later, the victim was found by Heavy Rescue 2 scuba divers, firefighters said. The man was taken to shore.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release the man's name.