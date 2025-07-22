Man drowns at Aquatic Park in San Francisco, officials say
A man has died after drowning off Aquatic Park in San Francisco Monday evening, officials said.
The San Francisco Fire Department said they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a person in the water calling for help. Rescue swimmers with the Fire Department went in to search the last known location of the victim.
About a half hour later, the victim was found by Heavy Rescue 2 scuba divers, firefighters said. The man was taken to shore.
Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials did not release the man's name.