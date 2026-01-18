Watch CBS News
Man dies days after assault in San Francisco; suspect arrested

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

An investigation is ongoing after a man died days after an assault in San Francisco, authorities said. 

On Jan. 11, officers responded to Ellis Street near Taylor Street around 4:30 p.m., finding a man who was suffering from injuries that looked like he had been assaulted, police said. 

The man was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. 

Officers eventually arrested 33-year-old Willie Smith of San Rafael in connection with the assault. Police said Smith was booked into jail for aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

On Saturday, the victim died at the hospital due to the injuries. 

The San Francisco Homicide Detail is handling the investigation. 

