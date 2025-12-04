Watch CBS News
Inmate taken to hospital after stabbing at San Francisco County Jail facility

Tim Fang
An inmate at a San Francisco County Jail facility was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another inmate Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

According to sheriff's deputies, the stabbing took place around noon inside the housing unit at County Jail no. 2, located at 427 7th Street. The victim was sustained a puncture wound to the abdomen and a defensive injury to the hand.

Deputies said they "immediately" intervened to prevent further harm. The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital trauma center for treatment.

Following the attack, deputies recovered a folding knife. The suspected stabber, whose identity was not released, remains in custody.

Deputies said the cause of the attack is not known as of Thursday afternoon. The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit.

