San Francisco man faces attempted murder charge in Chinatown stabbing

The suspect accused of stabbing a man in San Francisco's Chinatown will be facing an attempted murder charge, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Monday.

He was identified by the DA as 37-year-old Jian Feng Huang, and he also faces a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon and inflicted great bodily injury.

The attack was captured on surveillance camera, the DA said, and shows that on March 5, a man was walking in Chinatown when he suddenly stabbed a man in the back while he was preparing to cross the street, near Stockton and Sacramento streets. The suspect then allegedly walked away and was found blocks away on Powell Street, where he was arrested.

Police found the victim seriously injured at the scene, and he is still hospitalized, the DA said.

During a news conference on Monday, Jenkins said there was no proof of a connection between the men and that they believe the attack was random.

Huang's arraignment was continued to Tuesday.