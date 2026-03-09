Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco man faces attempted murder charge in Chinatown stabbing

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

The suspect accused of stabbing a man in San Francisco's Chinatown will be facing an attempted murder charge, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Monday.

He was identified by the DA as 37-year-old Jian Feng Huang, and he also faces a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon and inflicted great bodily injury.

The attack was captured on surveillance camera, the DA said, and shows that on March 5, a man was walking in Chinatown when he suddenly stabbed a man in the back while he was preparing to cross the street, near Stockton and Sacramento streets. The suspect then allegedly walked away and was found blocks away on Powell Street, where he was arrested.

Police found the victim seriously injured at the scene, and he is still hospitalized, the DA said.

During a news conference on Monday, Jenkins said there was no proof of a connection between the men and that they believe the attack was random.

Huang's arraignment was continued to Tuesday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue