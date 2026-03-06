San Francisco Chinatown stabbing leaves victim with severe injuries; suspect arrested

A stabbing in San Francisco's Chinatown on Thursday left the victim severely injured, and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Stockton and Sacramento streets just north of the Stockton tunnel. The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded at about 1:13 p.m. and began first aid on the victim as medics arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the police investigation, San Francisco Sheriff's deputies were in the area and found a possible suspect matching the description about a few blocks away on Powell Street and detained the subject, police said. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect; the suspect's identity and charges were pending as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.