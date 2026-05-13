76-year-old driver in fatal San Francisco Chinatown pedestrian crash charged with manslaughter

A 76-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash in San Francisco's Chinatown in March that killed one pedestrian and injured another, prosecutors said.

Zhou Ming Lu was attempting to park his car in the area of Grant Avenue and Jackson Street on March 27 when police said he lost control, jumped the curb, and hit the two pedestrians on the sidewalk before colliding into a building.

One of the victims, 49-year-old Cutberto Zamora-Martinez of San Joaquin County, died of his injuries at a hospital. The second adult victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lu remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

An SUV is seen lodged into the front of a cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown after hitting two pedestrians on March 27, 2026. KPIX / pool

Aside for the manslaughter charge, Lu was charged with driving on the sidewalk and driving at an unsafe speed without gross negligence. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges at his arraignment on Tuesday, the DA's Office said.

The court released Lu on his own recognizance, and the judge ordered that he not drive, and surrender his driver's license and passport, the office said. The California Department of Motor Vehicles was also ordered to suspend Lu's license if it had not done so already.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30.