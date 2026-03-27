Vehicle hit pedestrians in San Francisco Chinatown, plows into building; 1 dead, 1 injured

A pedestrian was killed and another injured in San Francisco's Chinatown after they were hit by a vehicle that smashed into a building on Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened on Jackson Street just east of Grant Avenue at the corner of Jackson and Beckett Street. The San Francisco Fire Department said it responded at 7:44 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that collided into a building. A silver SUV crashed into the front of New Lun Ting Cafe and came to rest partially lodged inside the front facade.

The Fire Department said pedestrians were found injured at the scene and taken to a hospital; one in critical condition, the second in serious condition, the Fire Department said.

An SUV is seen lodged into the front of a cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown after hitting two pedestrians on March 27, 2026. KPIX / pool

The San Francisco Police Department said one of the pedestrians died at the hospital, while the second was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV, a 76-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said. The initial investigation determined that the driver was trying to park his vehicle when it hit the two pedestrians and then crashed into the cafe, according to police.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The Fire Department said building inspectors were assessing the damage to the four-story residential building.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.