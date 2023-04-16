San Francisco cheers on Warriors in Game 1 at Chase Center, celebrate 415 Day

Festive Warriors fans cheer team on outside Chase Center for Game 1 against the Kings

Festive Warriors fans cheer team on outside Chase Center for Game 1 against the Kings

Festive Warriors fans cheer team on outside Chase Center for Game 1 against the Kings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday night didn't go in the way of Warriors fans, but the energy at Thrive City was unmatched. It was also a win for many businesses across San Francisco.

The battle between two Northern California teams that came down to the final 2.9 seconds, with the Sacramento Kings pulling out a 126-123 win for its first postseason victory after a 16-year drought.

Lifelong super fan Armelia "YB" Hampton of Oakland sat front row at the Game 1 playoff watch party at Thrive City.

"This one hurts a little bit. But to be honest, I already know we're coming back hard. And we've had our road woes. We've already had those. This is something I'm kind of used to," Hampton said. "This is their favorite time. They love to be the underdogs, and everyone in Sacramento needs to pay close attention. They won by 3."

The playoff atmosphere was festive and familiar to fans, especially those who've celebrated four championships in eight years with the team.

YB carries her souvenirs, including championship rings and tickets, for good luck during playoff runs. She's been attending games since she was a child.

"Oh my gosh, when they were horrible! When the tickets were like $5 and the hot dogs were free and we were sitting in the nosebleeds and we were just so happy to be there," she said.

At nearby Cavaña in Mission Bay, the newly opened rooftop bar was full of people who were also happy to enjoy the mild weather and take in the game on TV screens outdoors.

"Incredible. The Warriors bring a ton of business to Mission Bay in general, but us here on top of Luma Hotel, it's been a massive impact on our business for sure," said Cavaña partner Anthony Parks. "We definitely hope the Warriors keep this momentum going."

In the Financial District, there was also something extra special to toast to on Saturday.

April 15th is 415 Day -- a holiday that is dedicated to celebrating the city's area code. San Francisco was also incorporated on this day in 1850.

The Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero served up a special Karl the Fog cocktail at the newly opened Orafo restaurant.

"We all know about the fog in San Francisco. No one really takes the fog to another level, so we create this drink to represent our city," said Director of Outlets Food and Beverage Aom Lee.

Ingredients include Hennessy VSOP and Santa Teresa 1796 rum, and it's finished with maple wood smoke.

The Warriors also celebrated the occasion with San Francisco-based Empire Records. San Francisco artists and performers entertained the crowd on 415 Day during the watch party.

San Francisco and Warriors pride were equally strong.

"They got Game 1. Take it, have it, enjoy it, your first time after how many years? We felt the same way when it was 40 years. But baby, at the end, it's going to be another ring," said Hampton.

Game 2 takes place Monday, April 17th in Sacramento at 7 pm.