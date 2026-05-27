5 suspects in San Francisco chain-snatching spree arrested

Five people were arrested last week after a months-long investigation into a series of chain-snatching robberies in San Francisco, police said on Wednesday.

From the end of April to May, the San Francisco Police Department said it was investigating a man for his alleged involvement in multiple robberies throughout the Ingleside District. On May 22 with the help of automated license plate reader cameras, officers spotted the black Honda Pilot believed to be connected to the crimes in the area of Geneva Avenue and Lisbon Street.

A robbery suspect runs after exiting a San Francisco Muni bus on Mission Street, May 22, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

Officers began surveilling the vehicle using a drone and observed it rolling slowly past bus stops and closely watching pedestrians in the area, police said. At the intersection of Mission and 24th streets, officers saw a man leave the car and board a Muni bus, with the vehicle following the bus along Mission Street.

Drone footage showed two women also exit the vehicle to get on the same bus, and when it stopped near Mission and Silver Avenue, the male suspect ran off the bus and away from the area. The two female suspects also exited the bus and returning to the car.

San Francisco Police Department video:

Investigators confirmed that a robbery had occurred on the bus and that the male suspect had snatched a gold chain off the victim's neck before running away, police said. Officers chased after the male suspect, arresting him and the four other suspects at Alemany Boulevard and Tingley Street.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Norlan Rivera, 29-year-old Emerson Melendez, 25-year-old Krissia Martinez-Alvarez, 19-year-old Yanira Mejia Ramirez, and 18-year-old Monica Bojorquez Martinez.

All five were booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.