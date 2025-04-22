Man in San Francisco Castro District randomly attacked on Easter Sunday

A suspect in a random attack in the San Francisco Castro District was charged in connection with the incident, the district attorney's office said on Tuesday.

He was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Davais by the DA's office.

On Sunday, a man was standing with his wife near Castro and Market streets when he was punched in the face without provocation, the DA's office said.

The victim then fell backward and hit his head. According to the DA's office, the suspect began walking away while holding a skateboard and trash bags.

Witnesses followed the suspect until officers arrived at the scene. Davais was then arrested in connection with the attack.

DA Brooke Jenkins said Davais was charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim.

The DA said they will try to stop him from being released while he awaits trial due to public safety concerns.