Kellan Phillickan, 7, loves trees the way other kids love dinosaurs. In fact, trees are just about all he talks about.

"Most of the tall ones in Stern Grove are about 100 years old," he said.

While other kids memorize baseball stats, Kellan memorizes tree heights. He can rattle off the giants he has seen at Armstrong Redwoods in Sonoma County.

"The tallest I've ever seen in Armstrong is 317 feet," he said, adding: "The tallest tree still living is 381 feet."

So when Kellan wanted to know the tallest tree in San Francisco, it seemed like an easy search. The only answer online from a crowd-sourced database of notable trees pointed to a 218-foot blue gum in Stern Grove. But when Kellan and his mom, Cass, went to see it, it was gone.

"It was the worst day of my life," he said.

The tree had come down after a water main break flooded Stern Grove in 2021. So Kellan went looking for the new title-holder, using an old Scout technique that relies on a stick and your distance from the tree to estimate its height.

His biggest find so far stands at 220 feet, two feet taller than the old record.

To get more precise measuring equipment, the family set up an online fundraiser, which has already raised more than $1,000.

Word of his search has even reached Sarah Madland, General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

"I want to hire this kid!" Madland said. " we managed over 131,000 trees in over 4000 acres of land and while we have a ton of information about them from species to health, we actually don't know which one is the tallest," she said. "I want to hire this kid."

If Kellan ever finds it, Madland said, the city would not only celebrate him. It might even let him name it.

Kellan already has a name in mind.

"Maybe Giga Giant tree," he said.

No matter how long the search takes, his mom, Cass, said Kellan has already done something remarkable.

"It's so easy to find any information you want, and now we have a solid fact that we've lost, and no computer can find it out right now. You gotta get boots on the ground," she said.