San Francisco house fire displaces 5, kills dog in Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood

San Francisco crews battled a one-alarm fire in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood, with five residents displaced and a dog killed early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:05 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said crews were containing a blaze that hit a residence in the 1200 block of Revere Avenue. Firefighters said an active power line fell in front of the structure.

The American Red Cross was called in to help five people displaced by the fire.

As firefighters went inside the residence, two dogs were found. One died while the other was sent to medical treatment.

Firefighters believe the blaze started in the garage.