Man fatally shot last month in San Francisco's Bayview District identified

On Wednesday, San Francisco police confirmed the identity of a man who was fatally shot late last month in the city's Bayview District, and they have requested the public's assistance in solving the case.

Officers found Charles "CeCe" Lawrence around 9:33 p.m. on April 29 after responding to an activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in the area of Third Street and Quesada Avenue.

The San Francisco police have not announced any arrests or released information about a suspect in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145 during business hours, or the department's operations center at 415-553-1071 after hours. Tips can also be submitted by calling 415-575-4444 or texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."