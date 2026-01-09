San Francisco Bay Ferry riders treated to live music through new entertainment program

Passengers riding the San Francisco Bay Ferry this month are getting more than the usual sweeping views of the bay, as live music is now part of the experience through a new onboard entertainment program.

The January series, called "Tides and Tunes," features local musicians performing on select ferry routes, adding live entertainment to trips that already showcase the Bay Area's waterfront. The live music comes at no additional cost beyond the regular ferry fare.

SF Bay Ferry says the program is designed to encourage more people to ride by enhancing the overall experience, particularly during the winter season.

Among the featured performers is Bay Area artist Lolah, who recently played during a ferry trip.

"This is the first time I'm playing on a boat," Lolah said. "So it's very wobbly."

Kayla Brittingham of San Francisco was aboard a ferry headed to Richmond and said the live music made the experience more memorable.

"I love taking the ferry. I try to take it whenever I can because we live in beautiful California on the coast," Brittingham said.

She also praised the new program.

"Kudos to whoever thought of this for the ferry, and for putting this together — this is super exciting," Brittingham said.

Lolah said performing on the water created a unique atmosphere for both the artist and the audience.

"The most fun part is that I think the passengers have a good time," she said. "It's very scenic, and I had a good time too."

Lolah is scheduled to return for another "Tides and Tunes" performance on Jan. 23. The program includes live bands and DJs on select sailings and routes, with performances typically held on larger vessels where space allows for small stage setups.

Brittingham said she plans to continue enjoying the ferry's entertainment offerings, whether she is traveling across the bay or riding for leisure.

"I think the music really just elevates the experience," she said.