FIFA World Cup 2026 match-ups for San Francisco Bay Area games announced

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match-ups that will be played at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area were revealed on Saturday.

The Bay Area will be hosting six matches at Levi's Stadium, which will be known as the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium during the World Cup. Five of the games will be group-stage matches, and one of them will be a Round 32 knockout match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 San Francisco Bay Area schedule

Match 8: Qatar vs. Switzerland on Saturday, June 13, 12 p.m. PST

Match 20: Australia vs. Jordan on Tuesday, June 16, 9 p.m. PST

Match 31: TBD (Turkey/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo) vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 19, 9 p.m. PST

Match 44: Jordan vs. Algeria on Monday, June 22, 8 p.m. PST

Match 60: Paraguay vs. Australia Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. PST

Match 81, Round of 32 Knockout Game: First in Group D vs. TBD (Third from Group B, E, F, I or J) on Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m. PST

When does the World Cup start?

The World Cup will begin on June 1 at 12 p.m. in Mexico City, and the final match will be played at MetLife Stadium on July 19.