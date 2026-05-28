San Francisco bars celebrate 55-year anniversary of women legally being able to bartend

A special celebration took place at more than 50 bars in San Francisco, marking 55 years of women legally being able to bartend in California.

It wasn't until "The 1971 Shift" that the California Supreme Court ruled that the ban on women serving up cocktails was unconstitutional.

Sully's Marina Lounge is owned by Kevin and Deborah Sullivan. They say that between both of them combined, they have over 90 years of experience in the bar industry.

"I started bartending in 1979 in LA," Deborah Sullivan, owner of Sully's Marina Lounge said. "I went to UCLA. I was going to be a famous artist. Did not happen. So, I've been in the bar business ever since."

A lot has changed in the industry over the years.

"I wore a button-down Oxford shirt, a tie, khaki pants," she said. "We were dressed like men."

Now, in 2026, women are not only bartending, but they're also owners of popular watering holes. Brooke Janser is the co-owner of Horseshoe Tavern. She organized "The Equal Pour" event to celebrate women in the industry. Mayor Daniel Lurie even stopped by to recognize a legal milestone.

"It means a lot to show the city how integral women are in this industry," Janser said. "Having the 50-plus bars join in with us on this thing is pretty cool because it shows how many places are women-ran, women-owned, women-centric."

Janser had guest women bartenders on this night as part of the celebration. Those who worked behind the bar to achieve other career goals. While Janser says women are more accepted in the workplace now, there is still room for improvement.

"Equality in the workplace for women," she said. "Equal rights. Equal pay. Equal respect."

"The Equal Pour" was a city-wide celebration of women bartenders, but many say it's also a reminder of how important it is for women to keep fighting for equal rights.

"Oh, are you kidding me," Sullivan said. "We have so far to go. I mean, look what we're going through. It's like one step up, five steps back. That's how I feel but, in this business, I think we are on our way."