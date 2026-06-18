Mother, child swept into ocean off San Francisco's Baker Beach in critical condition after rescue

A woman and young child were hospitalized following a rescue off Baker Beach in San Francisco on Thursday after they were swept into the ocean, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded Thursday afternoon on after reports that a mother and preteen child were overcome by a sneaker wave. Rescue swimmers arrived to find the pair had already been pulled out of the water by bystanders, but were on the shoreline in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their status was not known as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The incident happened as a beach hazard statement was in effect for coastal areas across Northern California. The warning was originally expected to expire on Thursday was extended through Sunday morning. Forecasters and fire officials warned beachgoers that sneakers waves can hit without warning and surge much farther up the beach than expected. People were urged to stay away from rocks, jetties and piers, and to never turn your back to the ocean.

Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter also urged cautioned that bystanders should know their limitations and the dangers involved in trying to rescue people in the ocean.

"In most cases we do see people become victims themselves requiring rescuing," Baxter said. "Fortuantely in this situation, these civilian rescuers ended up heroes in this case, actually saved these two individuals' lives."

The incident following another beach rescue last week of two women off a Santa Cruz County beach in similar conditions, both who later died of their injuries. Authorities said Fremont college students Harshita Nair and Mahial Sran were believed to have been caught by the high tide.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.