1 dead in San Francisco apartment fire in Cow Hollow neighborhood

A person was found dead following a fire at an apartment building in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Friday evening, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a social media post that crews responded at 9:25 p.m. to a two-alarm fire at a 3-story apartment on Filbert Street near Van Ness Avenue. The fire was burning on the third floor of the building and was placed under control at 10:21 p.m.

Second - ALARM FIRE



San Francisco Fire is on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in the 1500 block of Filbert.



Initial reports are of a fire on the third floor. At this time, one fatality and one minor injury have been reported.



Please avoid the area of Filbert between Van… pic.twitter.com/Ypl42yGjqv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 1, 2025

One other person suffered minor injuries, and firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and two cats, the Fire Department said.

Fire Chief Dean Crispen said the fire was difficult to battle once firefighters arrived.

"We had initial reports of hoarder conditions, so a lot of materials make it challenging for us to enter, you know, we're still confirming that, Crispen said. "Very challenging street, a lot of wires in front as you can see behind me."

Crispen said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartment units.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.