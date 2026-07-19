Fire in San Francisco apartment building prompts evacuation

A fire in a Tenderloin District apartment building prompted an evacuation Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Around 12:10 p.m., the fire department said crews were at a building on the 400 block of Jones Street for a two-alarm fire.

The building is six stories, and the flames were on multiple floors, SF Fire said.

2nd alarm Fire on a he 400 block of Jones St in a 6 story apartment building. Residents have been evacuated and units are working on extinguishing the fire that is on multiple floors #SFFD pic.twitter.com/toVty19ECO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 19, 2026

Residents were evacuated, and one person was taken to the hospital after crews evaluated three people with possible smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.