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Fire in San Francisco apartment building prompts evacuation

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A fire in a Tenderloin District apartment building prompted an evacuation Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Around 12:10 p.m., the fire department said crews were at a building on the 400 block of Jones Street for a two-alarm fire.

The building is six stories, and the flames were on multiple floors, SF Fire said.

Residents were evacuated, and one person was taken to the hospital after crews evaluated three people with possible smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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