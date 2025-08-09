San Francisco 49ers vs. Broncos, Valkyries vs. Sparks. Here's how to watch the games
The San Francisco 49ers preseason game and the Golden State Valkyries game will be aired on KPIX/KPIX+ on Saturday.
For Niners fans who want to check out the team's preseason game against the Denver Broncos, here's how to watch
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
- How: Local TV KPIX 5
- When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 2025
Valkyries vs. Sparks
The Golden State Valkyries will be playing against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday at Ballhalla.
For fans who want to catch the action, here's how to watch.
- How: Local TV KPIX+ 44
- When: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 2025