San Francisco 49ers vs. Broncos, Valkyries vs. Sparks. Here's how to watch the games

The San Francisco 49ers preseason game and the Golden State Valkyries game will be aired on KPIX/KPIX+ on Saturday.

For Niners fans who want to check out the team's preseason game against the Denver Broncos, here's how to watch

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

How: Local TV KPIX 5

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 2025

Valkyries vs. Sparks

The Golden State Valkyries will be playing against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday at Ballhalla.

For fans who want to catch the action, here's how to watch.

How: Local TV KPIX+ 44

When: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 2025