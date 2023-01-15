Brock Purdy brilliant in leading San Francisco to dominating playoff victory

SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy ran for one touchdown and threw for three more and a 2-point conversion to lead the 49ers to a dominating 41-23 NFC wild card victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy became the first 49er rookie quarterback to lead the team to a playoff victory. His performance was also the best in NFL playoff history for a quarterback at the age of 23.

Brock Purdy scrambles against the Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 14, 2023. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The win was Purdy's sixth straight since becoming a starter. He finished the contest completing 18 of 30 pass attempts for 332 yards and, more importantly, did not turn the ball over.

Deebo Samuel added 6 catches for 133 yards and a score and also rushed for 32 yards on 3 carries.

Christian McCaffrey gained 119 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 3-yard pass.

After losing momentum and the lead in the second quarter, the 49ers came out and took the opening second half kickoff and marched 75 yards on 13 plays to regain a 23-17 lead on a Purdy sneak at the goal line. The drive grounded out 7:45 and was sparked by a 21-yard pass to Samuel and 23 yards to George Kittle.

Again the Seahawks proved to be resilient. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was dominating the heralded 49ers defense when on 3rd down at the 49ers 19, Charles Omenihu strip-sacked the Seahawks quarterback and Nick Bosa recovered to end the threat.

The 49ers converted the turnover into a 31-17 lead on the strength Purdy's arm and playmaking. First, he completed a 33-yard strike to Jauan Jennings to the Seattle 7. After an incompletion, the rookie scrambled to buy time and found Elijah Mitchell for a touchdown.

Brock Purdy looks to pass against the Seahawks in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 14, 2023. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Purdy then followup with a 2-point conversion to Kittle for the insurmountable 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. He then put the game away, teaming up with Samuel on a 74-yard scoring play to put San Francisco up 38-17.

A Deommodore Lenoir interception at the Seattle 37 set up 31-yard Robbie Gould field goal to make it 41-17 and seal the club's third win over Seattle this season with 4:56 left in the game.

A 3-yard pass from Smith to DK Metcalf with 1:48 left in the game made the final 41-23 margin.

Seattle had stunned the sold-out home crowd as time was running out in the first half when a roughing call on Jimmie Ward set up a Jason Myers 56-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 17-16 halftime lead.

It was hardly a half to remember for Ward who also got burned on 50-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf that put Seattle up 14-13 with 5:01 left in the second quarter.

Wedged in between was a 46-yard Gould field goal.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Seahawks in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara Jan. 14, 2023. Josie Lepe / AP

San Francisco had jumped off to a 10-0 lead and had all the momentum in the first quarter but were outscored 17-3 in the second.

McCaffrey scored on a 3-yard pass from Purdy and Gould converted on field goals of 34 and 33 yards.

Purdy, a rookie making his first playoff start, was a little shaky in the first half. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 197 yards. Smith was nearly perfect, hitting on 9 of 10 attempts for 104 yards and a score.