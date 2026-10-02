San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York suspended, fined $500,000 for violating NFL personal conduct policy

The National Football League has suspended San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York for six games and fined him $500,000 following his arrest in August in an Ohio prostitution sting.

A statement from the league said York's punishment was for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, and that York has already stayed away from the team during the first three regular-season games, which would count toward his suspension.

The league said York can return to the team on October 20 when the 49ers will be on the road facing the Atlanta Falcons.

In a statement on Friday, York said he accepts the NFL's decision.

"To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry," York said in the statement. "This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family.

"While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one's failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better.

"Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don't take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead."

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York following his arrest in East Palestine, Ohio on Aug. 23, 2026. Columbiana County, Ohio Sheriff's Office

York pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges following his August 23 arrest in the town of East Palestine, about 20 miles south of Youngstown. York, the nephew of former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, was born and raised in Youngstown.

According to a court affidavit, York responded to a prostitution website's ad and arranged to have sex with a woman for $140. When he arrived at the location, York possessed the phone used to arrange the meeting, the document said.

York was originally charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors changed that charge to disorderly conduct. The money seized from him was donated to a local human trafficking task force as part of his plea deal.