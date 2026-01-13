San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner could return if team advances past Seahawks

FILE - San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) runs to the locker room after pregame warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Peter Joneleit / AP

The San Francisco 49ers will open linebacker Fred Warner's practice window this week.

The move allows Warner to practice with the team for a 21-day period before either activating him or placing him on IR. Considering the postseason has begun, Warner's goal is to play before the 49ers are eliminated.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the goal is for Warner to return "next week," referencing a potential NFC Championship Game if the 49ers were to advance past the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

The 49ers' defensive captain dislocated and fractured his ankle in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has reportedly been rehabbing for about seven hours a day as he hopes to make a return.

On Monday, he posted to Instagram a video of him running and participating in football activities.

Shanahan added that Warner can't "think with his heart and emotionally." There is a protocol that must be followed for him to be cleared.

"You ask doctors where he's at, all the things these guys have to pass," he said. "Sprinting and jumping, and things like that, he has to hit all those before we feel it's safe."

Shanahan said Warner knows the coaching and front office have been watching and he hasn't needed to advocate that he's ready.