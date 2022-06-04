San Francisco $3 million home invasion robbery suspect captured in Taiwan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspect who allegedly stole $3 million in a violent San Francisco home invasion robbery in March was captured in Taiwan and has been returned to the Bay Area to face charges.

San Francisco police said detectives had developed information that the suspect -- 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Tianze Zhang -- had fled to Taiwan shortly after the burglary.

An arrest warrant was issued and investigators immediately began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang.

On Monday, after several weeks of following leads and communicating with multiple law enforcement agencies, Zhang was detained in Taiwan.

He was immediately brought back to the Bay Area where he was booked into jail for felony burglary, felony kidnapping for robbery and felony terrorist threats.

Zhang is accused of forcing his way into a home in Bernal Heights at 5:30 p.m. on March 16. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female victim told them she was home alone when an unknown male suspect entered her home and physically restrained her, causing injuries.

The suspect demanded money, brandished a weapon and threatened further harm if she did not cooperate. The victim complied with the suspect's demands, which allowed him to transfer nearly $3 million out of her account. The suspect also stole the victim's cellular phones before fleeing the home.

While an arrest has been made this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.