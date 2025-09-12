San Francisco man accused of 3 bank robberies on same day

Police in San Francisco arrested a man Wednesday suspected in at least three bank robberies that took place near his home on the same day.

Shortly before 12:05 p.m., officers with the Central Station were called to a bank on the 1100 of Grant Avenue in the city's Chinatown after a robbery alarm was activated. Arriving officers learned that a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to an employee, demanding money.

The employee feared for their safety and provided the suspect a bag of money. Police said the suspect fled the scene with the cash before officers arrived.

Officers learned that two additional bank robberies took place in the area on the same day, involving a similar suspect description and similar method.

Police said with the help of SFPD Ambassadors and leads from members of the community, investigators identified the suspect as a man who lived in the area. The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Valentino Luchin, was taken into custody without incident.

Luchin was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery and second-degree robbery.

Jail records show he is being held without bail, with his next court appearance set for Friday afternoon.