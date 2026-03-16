4 men plead guilty in 2023 San Francisco drive-by shooting

Prosecutors in San Francisco announced Monday that four men have pled guilty in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city's Bayview in 2023.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 33-year-old Phillip Stewart and 28-year-old Jahari Oliver both pled guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and admitted that they were armed in the commission of a crime.

The DA also announced that two other suspects pled guilty in connection to the shooting at a hearing on Nov. 7. Shaquille Dumetz, 32, pled guilty to attempted murder, while 31-year-old Cory Martin-Turner pled guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

"These convictions and sentences hold these men accountable for a brazen mid-afternoon drive-by shooting. Although, I am grateful no lives were lost in this incident, it should be clear to them that gun violence will never be normalized nor tolerated in San Francisco," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to court records, the incident began on the afternoon of Sep. 7, 2023, when all four men were seen leaving an Oakland home on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) camera. The suspects were seen entering two vehicles, a Hyundai driven by Martin-Turner and an Infiniti G37 driven by Stewart.

About an hour later, the Infiniti pulled up to a home on Donner Avenue in San Francisco and fired multiple rounds. One round struck the victim in the thigh, while other rounds damaged the home, which was occupied at the time.

Prosecutors said the victim had been talking with an unknown person in a vehicle parked next to the home when the shooting took place.

Following the shooting, officers recovered 12 cartridges. During the investigation, police learned that the Infiniti was the same vehicle captured in the ATF video and found the individuals in the front and rear passenger seats had firearms.

During the investigation, officers said the four suspects had known associations with three different gangs. In Feb. 2024, officers arrested all four men and seized illegal firearms, along with ammunition and magazines.

According to prosecutors, Dumetz was sentenced to seven years in state prison and Martin-Turner was sentenced to six years.

Stewart and Oliver are in custody ahead of formal sentencing on Tuesday. Both men will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison, the DA's office said.