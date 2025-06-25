SFPD offers $225K reward in 2012 cold case homicides of father and daughter

The San Francisco Police Department announced a reward of more than $200,000 for information in the deadly shootings of a father and daughter more than 13 years ago.

According to officers, 39-year-old Allen Vance and 20-year-old Chastity Dollison were found dead in the city's Silver Terrace neighborhood on June 13, 2012.

Around 10:20 p.m. that night, Vance, Dollison and a family friend were traveling in a white 2-door Lexus on Silver Avenue near Elmira Street when the car ran out of gas. Police said they were waiting for a friend to assist them when at least one suspect approached on foot and fired several shots into the car.

(L-R) Allen Vance and his daughter Chastity Dollison, who were fatally shot on Silver Avenue in San Francisco on June 13, 2012. San Francisco Police Department

Vance and Dollison, who were sitting in the front of the car, died in the shooting. The family friend, who was visiting from out of state, survived after also being shot.

The department said Wednesday that a $225,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Daniel Cunningham at 414-443-9515, Sgt. Kyra Delaney at 415-734-3102 or the Department Operations Center at 415-553-1071. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD".