E-bike battery catches fire inside San Francisco room, 1 hospitalized
One person was taken to a hospital after an e-bike caught on fire inside a room in San Francisco on Saturday night, firefighters said.
San Francisco fire crews responded to the 1800 block of 15th Street for reports of a fire inside a room on the third floor of the building.
Firefighters said they treated three people for injuries, including one person who was taken to a hospital.
Crews said the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery on a bike.
One person was displaced and the American Red Cross will respond to the scene.
People were asked to avoid 15th Street between Dolores and Ramona.