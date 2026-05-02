Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

E-bike battery catches fire inside San Francisco room, 1 hospitalized

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken to a hospital after an e-bike caught on fire inside a room in San Francisco on Saturday night, firefighters said. 

San Francisco fire crews responded to the 1800 block of 15th Street for reports of a fire inside a room on the third floor of the building.

Firefighters said they treated three people for injuries, including one person who was taken to a hospital. 

Crews said the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery on a bike. 

One person was displaced and the American Red Cross will respond to the scene. 

People were asked to avoid 15th Street between Dolores and Ramona. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue