Car plows into front of building in San Bruno; driver injured

A car smashed into the front of a building in San Bruno on Wednesday morning, injuring the driver, police said.

The crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. on El Camino Real between San Luis and San Felipe Avenues at the Intero Real Estate building.. San Bruno police said the driver was taken to a hospital but the person's condition was not disclosed.

The vehicle was headed north on El Camino Real and struck the concrete steps outside the facility, but did not penetrate the building. A person at the Intero offices said no one inside was injured.

It was unknown whether alcohol, drugs or speed was a factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any surveillance or dashcam video was encouraged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100.