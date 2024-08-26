SamTrans service running normally amid rumblings of possible work stoppage

Despite concerns about a work stoppage following failed labor contract negotiations, SamTrans buses in San Mateo County remained in service on Monday, the transportation company said.

"No service disruptions expected on Monday 8/26. Thank you to our customers and dedicated workforce," SamTrans wrote on X (Twitter).

No service disruptions expected on Monday 8/26. Thank you to our customers and dedicated workforce. — SamTrans (@SamTrans) August 26, 2024

On Aug. 14, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1574 -- representing almost 400 bus operators and workers—had rejected a three-year contract proposal that called for a wage increase of 4% this fiscal year and 3.5% increases in the two subsequent fiscal years.

SamTrans predicted last Friday that the union's proposal rejection would lead to disruptions for customers on Monday and Tuesday.

Ernie Solero, ATU Local 1574 president, said he wasn't aware that there wasn't an organized movement to stop services this week, but a strike could occur in the future should SamTrans not budge on its offer. He noted that the Local 1574 members worked through the COVID-19 pandemic without a contract in place.

"And then when we finally got a contract, that only gave us an average of 2.5%, which the inflation at the time was at 8.5%," he continued. "So our bus operators are really hurting."

Solero said his members are paid far below industry standards compared to other transportation agencies, such as Muni. With the union's rejection of the contract offer, he said the ball is in the district's court, and the members would like to proceed without causing disruptions to customers.

"We don't want to cause people inconvenience and disruptions, and we're really trying to make the bargaining in good faith with the district," he said. "I think it's just the district is delaying the process, and each day that passes, our members are losing money."

SamTrans did not respond to requests for comment.