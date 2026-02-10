Woman survives stabbing in moving SUV, escape onto Highway 101 in Salinas, CHP says

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman while driving on Highway 101 in Salinas over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was stabbed while riding in a vehicle traveling on northbound 101 near Boronda Road shortly after midnight on Sunday. The woman told dispatchers that she was able to escape from the moving vehicle while she was attacked.

CHP and Salinas police officers found the woman and emergency medical assistance was requested, police said. The woman was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and was treated for multiple stab wounds.

"This was a violent and disturbing attack, and the victim's actions likely saved her life," said Capt. Eric Zivic of the CHP Coastal Division.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black 2017 Kia Sorento SUV and identified the vehicle's registered owner. The owner, identified as 19-year-old Evelio Ramirez Ruiz, was arrested by Salinas police Sunday morning in an unrelated incident.

The CHP said detectives linked Ruiz to the attack.

"Our detectives worked quickly and collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest the suspect," Zivic added.

Ruiz is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping and aggravated mayhem.

Jail records show Ruiz remains in custody at the Monterey County Jail Tuesday.