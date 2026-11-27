The number of students experiencing homelessness in California has grown to a level equivalent to filling five baseball stadiums, according to a recent UCLA study highlighting the scale of the state's student housing crisis.

The study found a particularly high concentration of unhoused students along the Central Coast, including in Salinas, where one elementary school district has the highest percentage of homeless students among similar districts in California.

At Sherwood Elementary School in Salinas, the need is especially visible. Of nearly 800 students enrolled, 579 are identified as experiencing homelessness.

Cheryl Camany oversees five resource centers serving homeless students across the Salinas City Elementary School District. She has spent four decades helping families navigate housing instability and making sure students have access to resources they need to stay in school.

Camany said the increase in identified students does not necessarily mean more families are coming forward because conditions have worsened. She believes improved identification efforts have helped build trust, making families more comfortable seeking assistance.

One way the resource centers help is by providing basic necessities, including hygiene kits for students.

"We're doing a great job of identification, but yet whatever resources that we can provide, it still does not overcome the lack of affordable housing in Monterey County," Camany said.

She said some families are forced to rent garages, closets, rooms or carports because they cannot afford traditional housing.

The lack of affordable housing is contributing to overcrowding and housing instability for students, a trend highlighted in the recent UCLA study.

Kim Grace with UCLA's Center for Transformation of Schools said the effects of homelessness can extend well beyond a student's immediate living situation.

"Really, it is an issue that has longer-term repercussions for society as a whole, because these students are experiencing these hardships at a very vulnerable period in their lives," Grace said. "It's a very pivotal moment in their lives where they should be getting the support and the resources that they need in order to learn and meet their full potential."

For some students, homelessness is part of an ongoing pattern. For others, it can follow a sudden traumatic event.

Camany shared the example of a mother with three children who came to Salinas from the San Joaquin Valley while fleeing domestic violence. The mother found full-time work in housekeeping at a local hospital, but six months later, the family was still living in a car.

Camany said situations like that underscore how difficult it can be for families to regain stable housing, even when they are working.

Despite the challenges, she said helping families find a path forward is what keeps her committed to the work.

"Having grown up in the Salinas Valley, this is home to our roots, but also if we have the opportunity to serve and pay it forward, it keeps that passion alive," Camany said.

Researchers say student homelessness is not just a housing issue, but also an educational crisis. Students experiencing homelessness face significant academic challenges, with consequences that can affect their ability to learn and reach their full potential.

For Camany, the resource centers are one way to make sure students and families know they are not facing those challenges alone.