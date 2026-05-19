Salinas police officer arrested, charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

A Salinas police officer has been arrested after being accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement on social media, Salinas Police Chief Carlos Acosta said the department received information late last year about possible criminal conduct involving Officer Brian Jimenez-Gomez. The matter was referred to the San Jose Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Jimenez was placed on administrative leave, Acosta said.

On Monday, Jimenez was booked and charged by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office with one felony count of child sexual abuse material possession. The DA's Office said on Tuesday that investigators are not aware of any known local victims, and do not involve allegations that Jimenez-Gomez created the material. The charges also do not involve allegations of physical contact with a minor, the office said.

The San Jose Police Department was investigating the case, the DA's Office said.

If convicted, Jimenez-Gomez faces a sentence of probation, 16 months in state prison, or a maximum sentence of two years in state prison, the office said. A conviction would also require Jimenez-Gomez to register as a sex offender for life.